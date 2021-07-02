Man Convicted in 1980 Pearl River Murder Granted Parole

Robert McCain, one of the men responsible for the brutal assault and murder of Pearl River teenager Paula Bohovesky, will be released from prison as early as Aug. 3. The New York State Parole Board announced their decision on Friday and received nearly immediate and damning criticism from Rockland representatives.

“I find it extremely disturbing that a man who has expressed no remorse and has never taken responsibility for his crimes is given more latitude than the victim of those heinous acts,” wrote County Executive Ed Day in a statement shared with the Rockland Times. “Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Parole Board has slapped the people of New York State and Rockland County in the face. I urge the Parole Board to restrict McCain from ever setting foot in Rockland County, and I pray that he is closely monitored so that no further innocents are harmed by this monster.”

Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who represents the district where the murder occurred, expressed similar sentiments.

“This is disgusting behavior, once again, from the Governor’s hand-picked Parole Board,” wrote Lawler. “They should all resign in disgrace — allowing unrepentant child rapists and murderers to walk free.”

Richard LaBarbera, McCain’s accomplice in the murder, was released on parole in 2019.