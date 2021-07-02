Two Additional Arrests in Connection to Evergreen Fire

Manuel Lema and Denise Kerr, former employees of Evergreen Assisted Living Facility, were taken into custody Friday afternoon after arrest warrants were issued for them and several others on Tuesday.

The arrests follow a three-month-long investigation into the cause of the inferno that destroyed the home. Lema faces charges of criminal impersonation in the second degree and obstructing governmental administration, and Kerr is being charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Four other suspects have also been arrested in connection to the fire. Rabbi Aaron Sommer and his son Nathaniel Sommer, who used blow torches to clean the facility’s ovens in preparation for Passover the night the fire broke out, are in police custody and have been charged with arson, manslaughter, and reckless endangerment. Wayne Ballard and Raymond Canario, both former Spring Valley village building inspectors, were arrested following charges of falsifying village records and were processed and released on appearance tickets Tuesday.

Details into the exact nature of their alleged actions remain scarce as the suspects await trial.