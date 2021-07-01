147 Firearms Turned in at Rockland County Gun Buyback Event

New York Attorney General Letitia James hosted a Rockland County gun buyback event with District Attorney Tom Walsh, and the Clarkstown Police Department on Wednesday at the East Spring Valley Fire District. James announced that 147 guns were collected.

“Gun violence is an ongoing threat to public safety and it jeopardizes the welfare of our families and children,” said James. “Getting these dangerous weapons off our streets is essential to eradicating gun violence and protecting communities from harm.”

The breakdown of guns collected at the event is listed below:

57 handguns

63 rifles and shotguns

4 assault rifles

23 non-working or antique guns

“This event made Rockland safer today, and I couldn’t be more grateful to those involved,” said Walsh.

“We are pleased to have taken part in such a successful event,” said Clarkstown Police Chief Jeffrey Wanamaker. “Today’s gun buyback was well attended by the community, resulting in removing potentially dangerous weapons from our streets.”

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts unloaded firearms with no questions asked, in exchange for compensation on site. Participants at the Rockland buyback event were offered compensation in the form of prepaid gift cards and Apple iPads.

“My office will continue taking every measure possible to ensure that New Yorkers are safe and secure in their neighborhoods, and we thank our partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support and partnership in this effort,” said James.

Since taking office in 2019, James has taken nearly 1,300 firearms off the streets through gun buyback programs.