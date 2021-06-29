Six People Charged In Connection With Evergreen Fire

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh has announced the arrests of four Rockland County men as a result of a three-month long multi-agency investigation into the fatal fire at the Evergreen Assisted Living Home on March 23, 2021. Nathaniel Sommer and his son Aaron are facing multiple charges of Manslaughter, Arson, Assault and Reckless Endangerment, while Wayne Ballard and Raymond Canario, both former village building inspectors for Spring Valley, are accused of falsifying records related to the facility. The Sommer’s may each be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for a litany of felonies, while Ballard and Canario face lighter charges that could see each spending a maximum of four years behind bars. In addition, two arrest warrants were issued for Denise Kerr, Evergreen’s former director, and Manuel Lema who was also an employee of the facility; their charges are related to their actions from within the building prior to the state of the fire according to the DA.

Kerr and Lema are accused of Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Impersonation respectively, both misdemeanor charges.

Aaron Sommer and Nathaniel Sommer are both charged with the same crimes for actions “which have been determined to cause the fire” stated Walsh. John Tomlin, the spokesperson for Evergreen Court, clarified that the Sommers were not employees of the adult care home but were independently contracted to “kosherize” the home’s ovens in preparation for Passover.

Both men were arraigned in Spring Valley Justice Court before the Judge David Fried. Bail was set, and they were transported to the Rockland County Jail. Ballard and Canario were processed and released on appearance tickets. They will appear in Spring Valley Justice Court in July.

Tuesday’s arrests were preceded by a search warrant sanctioned raid on Spring Valley Village hall carried out last Wednesday by New York State Police and Fire Inspectors, who removed boxes of documents from the building. These charges mark the firs step in achieving closure for a community rocked an inferno that took the life of Firefighter Jared Lloyd and Oliver Hueston, a 79-year-old resident of the home.

Authorities have remained tight lipped as to the exact circumstances of the alleged arson, Walsh stating simply that the investigation is ongoing and that more details would be forthcoming once a grand jury has been assembled to commence the trial.

The investigation involves the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Spring Valley Police Department, Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation,Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New York State Police,and the Rockland County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit.