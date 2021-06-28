Stony Point Ambulance Corps 2021 Scholarship

Stony Point Ambulance Corps is pleased to announce its 2021 Scholarship recipient, Mia Balestrieri. Mia will receive $250.00 towards her college fees. She will be attending Northeastern University in Fall 2021, majoring in civil engineering, architectural design, and math. Mia has an impressive list of work, school activities, and community service. She has been inducted to the North Rockland HS English Honor Society, Social Studies Honor Society, Technology Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, and the National Honor Society. Mai graduated with a 100.2 GPA.