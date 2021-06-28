Baseball Charity Auctions Off First Pitch: One Lucky Fan Will Throw Out First Pitch at a NY Boulders Game

The Irish American Baseball Society is auctioning off the chance to throw out the first pitch at a New York Boulders game on July 24.

The winning bidder will also receive four free tickets to see the Boulders take on the visiting Washington Wild Things at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, NY.

“The game on July 24 is Irish Heritage Night, which is always a popular promotion,” explained Boulders General Manager Shawn Reilly. “We’re expecting a great night of baseball and it all starts with the first pitch!”

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Irish American Baseball Society, an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit organization that supports youth baseball and researches the history of baseball in Ireland and the Irish impact on baseball in America.

The auction ends on July 15 at 10pm EDT.