State Troopers Search for Fraud in Evergreen Inferno: Mayor Declines to Comment

State police, armed with a search warrant, arrived at Spring Valley Village Hall on June 23. It was reported that investigators are searching for fraudulent documents in connection to the March 23 Evergreen fire that killed firefighter Jared Lloyd and a resident.

All officials on the scene declined to comment on the investigation. One official was spotted entering the building with a crowbar.

State Police removed all personnel from the hall. Spring Valley Mayor Alan Simon was spotted entering the police station and later on left the scene. He declined to comment on the investigation. “I don’t want to talk to you,” said Simon. “Goodbye.”

Simon won the primary election on June 22.

This is a developing story.