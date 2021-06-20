Severe Blood Shortage: Red Cross Desperate for Donors

The American Red Cross has joined the NY Blood Center in urging donors to give blood as soon as possible. The demand for blood from trauma centers increased by 10 percent since 2019 and with the newfound shortage, some hospitals have no choice but to postpone elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

While donors of all blood types are asked to give, people with type O blood are especially encouraged to donate. As part of an incentive, Amazon is awarding $5 gift cards to those who participate in a Red Cross blood drive through June 30.

The Red Cross is scheduled to hold a blood drive in Nyack on June 29 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Living Christ Church, 151 South Broadway.

The Rockland County Government announced a list of additional upcoming blood drives: