Renaissance Faire Returns: Job Opportunities Available

Get your medieval mojo in gear…everyone’s favorite fantasy destination is returning for its 2021 season.

After having to cancel out last summer, Sterling Forest will once again become the land “where fantasy rules” when it welcomes back the New York Renaissance Faire on Saturday, August 21. It will each be open rain or shine every weekend, (and Labor Day Monday) through Sunday, October 3 and expects to host a minimum of 125 different shows during its seven-week stint. It also plans a Fairy Pirate and a Time Traveler weekend during the month of September as well as its popular Pub Crawl.

For those looking for summer work, several part- and full-time jobs are listed on its website, www.renfair.com/ny. Auditions for acting roles at the Faire will be held Saturday, June 19.

The Faire offers bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal directly to the Faire’s gate. Coach USA and Homewood Suits have teamed up to offer a Faire Package to those who prefer to let others do the driving for them. There is no local shuttle available for guests who’d like to take the West of Hudson MTA line—yet. Perhaps the MTA or a local municipality will jump on board and help boost the region’s tourism—and cut down on traffic in the process. To learn more, visit renfair.com/ny.