Rockland Welcomes Back Former Director of Economic Development and Tourism Lucy Redzeposki

Rockland County Executive Ed Day named Lucy Redzeposki as the Director of Economic Development and Tourism.

“We’re excited to welcome back Lucy,” said County Executive Ed Day. “She hit the ground running earlier this week and after managing this Department from 2015-2019 knows exactly what the job entails. I have no doubt Rockland’s success in attracting visitors, businesses and filming will continue.”

Lucy Redzeposki oversaw the revitalization of tourism efforts during her first tenure as Director; leading the charge to attract foreign tourists from as far away as Scotland and China and as close as New York City. She initiated the filming program throughout the County resulting in Rockland becoming a popular filming location. She also played a major role in attracting and retaining various businesses to the County.

Her legacy continued with recent filming that has taken place on County property includes shows such as Power and FBI: Most Wanted and movies A Journal For Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington starring Michael B. Jordan and the Stephen King movie, Lisey’s Story, that was released on Apple TV two weeks ago; view the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqcI0kk-Cts

Since 2015 Rockland County has added $8.4 billion back to the tax assessment rolls, “We’re working to grow that number further with a booming biomed sector. NY Critical Materials LLC is creating a $4.9 million facility at the New York Center for Innovation campus in Pearl River which will result in 100 new employees and the production of N95 respirator face masks right here in Rockland,” said County Executive Day.