New York Lifts Covid-19 Restrictions: 70 Percent Received First Vaccine Dose

A long awaited sense of normalcy is finally returning to most New Yorkers. On June 15, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that as 70 percent of adults in the state received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, restrictions have now been lifted.

“Congratulations to New Yorkers because they are the ones who did it,” said Cuomo. “We’re no longer just surviving—we’re thriving. The state mandates that have proven right and brought us through this pandemic are relaxed as of today, effective immediately.”

Businesses and individuals no longer need to worry about social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning regulations, health screenings, or contact tracing.

The state is still following federal CDC guidance, which requires that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear masks. The guidelines also continue to be in effect for large-scale indoor event venues (holding more than 5,000 attendees), pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings.

Businesses are still allowed to require masks and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.

“New York went from being one of the hardest-hit states in the country to being one of the leading states in its effort to combat the virus because of a vaccination program that made it easy and convenient for New Yorkers to get vaccinated, state and community leaders who worked hard at the local level, and millions of New Yorkers who rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey D. Zients.