Covid-19 Vaccine Available for Ages 12+ At Boulders Stadium

The Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH), Good Samaritan Hospital, and the NY Boulders have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Boulders Stadium in Pomona from June 21 – June 27 on;

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9:00am – 7:00pm

Wednesday from 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Friday from 11:00am – 1:00pm and 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Sunday from 11:00am – 1:00pm

This will coincide with some local and regional graduations and is open to people with a ticket to the event(s). The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered to anyone age 12 and older interested in vaccination. Registration will be on-site.

Each individual receiving a COVID-19 vaccination during these pop-up clinics will be able to choose from three ticket packages for a game during the 2021 New York Boulders baseball season:

Two Suite Level Tickets to any game

Four Loge Level Tickets to any game

Six Field Level Tickets to any game

Youth ages 12–17 receiving the vaccine must have a parent or guardian with them to give consent. The parent or guardian must show some form of personal identification, such as a driver’s license. If you have health insurance, please bring your benefit card with you. The vaccine is free; however, the health department can collect an administrative fee from insurance plans.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses mRNA technology which continues to prove to be safe and effective for individuals 12+. This vaccine is an important public health tool that protects you from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19 and may also help those around you.

“My thanks to the Boulders for the tickets and to the Town of Ramapo for the use of their space,” said County Executive Ed Day. “We will continue to work together with our community partners to do all we can to increase the local vaccination rate. I urge all of our residents over the age of 12 to get vaccinated to protect themselves and our entire community from COVID-19.”

“We are excited to be able to offer these tickets and help encourage vaccination. As we continue to welcome fans back to Boulders games and have them spend their summer with us, we are committed to protecting their health and safety. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19, and we are proud to be a partner in this process,” said Team President Shawn Reilly.

“We are happy to be able to host so many local graduations without charge to the school districts and are proud to provide space for the ongoing vaccination efforts. We hope families will take advantage of this chance to get vaccinated next week and come back to see a Boulders game with these complimentary tickets,” said Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires you to get a second dose 21 days/3 weeks after your first dose. You will be given an appointment for your second dose, at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona or you may go anywhere the Pfizer vaccine is offered. For more information or questions, call 845-238-1956 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday (except holidays).

Vaccine clinics are available at the Rockland County Department of Health in Pomona; visit http://rcklnd.us/covid19 for upcoming scheduled clinics. Visit the New York State Am I Eligible webpage or Vaccines.gov to find a vaccine near you.