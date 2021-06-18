Arts Council of Rockland Announces 2021 Arts Awards Recipients

The Arts Council of Rockland (ACOR) has announced this year’s Arts Awards recipients, who received their awards at the 2021 Arts Awards Ceremony that was held virtually on Tuesday, June 15th.

ACOR received 30 nominations in the catagories of: Arts Educator, Literary Artist, Performing Artist, Arts Organization/Leadership and Visual Artist.

The 2021 Arts Awards winners are:



Arts Educator – Deborah Grosmark

Literary Artist – Arthur H. Gunther III

Performing Artist – David Budway AND Kristian Comer

Arts Organization/Leadership – Lisa D’Amico

Visual Artist – Kris Campbell

“On behalf of the Arts Council of Rockland, I’d like to congratulate this year’s honorees, nominees and awardees,” said Cheryl Baun, Executive Director of ACOR. “Special thanks to everyone who attended the 2021 Arts Awards Ceremony, and to our sponsors and supporters who helped to make this year’s event a success. I’d also like to thank our very special VIP guests Chita Rivera and Richard Ridge for making the evening truly a night to remember.”

The 2021 Arts Awards Honorees include the Hilton Pearl River, award-winning jazz vocalist Shirley Crabbe, and Philip Hagemann, former Conductor of the Rockland County Choral Society. The late sculptor and painter Jeff Burtch also posthumously received the 2021 Ars Longa Award. Award recipients and honorees were presented with handmade, porcelain awards titled “Vernal Spring Vessels,” designed by local artist Colleen Vanderhoef who was commissioned by ACOR to create the awards.

Over 130 tickets were sold for this year’s pre-recorded virtual event which also featured live performances by musicians Xander Barron, Hal Keshner and the Chiku Awali African Dance, Arts & Culture, Inc.

Did you miss the show? No worries! CLICK HERE to view the 2021 Arts Awards Ceremony!

The Arts Council of Rockland’s 2021 Arts Awards Live Auction to benefit the Artists’s Support Fund is still going on! Featuring artwork created by Rockland’s most talented artists! Place Your Bids NOW through June 30th! CLICK HERE to bid.



The Artist’s Support Fund was established to provide grants directly to practicing Rockland County artists in need of funds to support their ongoing work. Grants are disbursed twice per year to artists selected through a review process.