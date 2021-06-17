Wonder Girls Hosting Wellness Day in Orangeburg

Wonder Girls, a non-profit that aims to lift middle- to high-school girls’ community spirit, is hosting a Wellness Day at Varsity House, 337 Blaisdell Road in Orangeburg on Sunday, June 27 from 10:00am-1:00pm. Featuring Allison Jackson, fitness/nutrition coach and founder of Allison Jackson Fitness, Dr. Arantzazu “Zazu” Cioce, Physical Therapist,/PT/CAPP-OP and founder of Phoenix Physical Therapy and Yudy Veras Bueno, a spiritual guide/author who calls herself the “Joyful Shaman,” the three speakers will share their experience as female entrepreneurs with a new generation of self-driven young women. The mid-morning event is sponsored by Goya Foods, Phoenix Physical Therapy and Varsity House Wonder Girls is also offering a virtual event on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:00pm. Join Gynecologist | U.S. Army Captain Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins for a one-hour free health workshop for high school girls, parents and educators via Zoom with a Q&A to follow. Visit www.wondergirlsusa.org to reserve a spot for Wellness Day and for the Zoom chat with Dr. Perkins.