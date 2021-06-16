NY Celebrates End of Restrictions

Landmarks across the Empire State were lit up in blue and gold on Tuesday night in celebration of a major milestone in the fight against Covid-19. As of June 15, 70% of New Yorkers have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, an accomplishment that has encouraged the state government to remove all the restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

“472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York’s adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one,” said Governor Cuomo. In addition to lighting up landmarks, New Yorkers from every corner of the state celebrated the announcement with firework displays, and Rockland was no exception. Hundreds gathered in Nyack Memorial Park to witness a firework show that signaled the official end of New York’s lock-down.