Rockland Man Identified as Victim in Austin Shooting

The city of Austin, Texas was rocked on June 12 by a mass shooting that left one person dead and 13 injured. As the dust settled, it was discovered that the man killed was a Rockland native.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, was a former resident of Airmont who studied computer engineering at Michigan State University. Kantor worked as a product manager for the Ford Motor Company and had recently purchased a house in Michigan. He “was loved by all who knew him,” said his family. A GoFundMe has been created to help support the Kantors through this trying time.

“I was incredibly saddened to hear of the senseless shooting death of Rockland native Doug Kantor in Austin, Texas, this weekend,” said County Executive Ed Day in a statement shared with the Rockland Times. “I offer my sincere condolences to his friends and family here in Rockland and elsewhere in our nation. There is no greater tragedy than seeing a young and promising life taken from us so abruptly. Doug’s death is a loss to our entire community, and I ask that we all keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Nick Cantor, the victim’s brother, took to Facebook to inform the community of Cantor’s death and thank the emergency responders who attempted to save him.

“The courage and quick action by the officers to put my brother in the police car and race him to the hospital nearly did save his life, and I commend them for their quick thinking and efforts,” said Cantor.

Another shooting victim, Jessica Ramirez, is in critical condition after sustaining a bullet wound that left her paralyzed. Her mother, Bilma Ramirez, has set up a GoFundMe post online to help with medical expenses.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The police have not released their identities due to their age. Impending charges have not yet been announced.