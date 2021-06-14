Governor Cuomo Announces 2021 New York State Fair To Reopen at 100% Capacity





A popular New York tradition is coming back in full swing. On Monday Governor Cuomo announced the 2021 New York State Fair, an end-of-summer celebration at the New York State Fairgrounds from August 20 to September 6 in Syracuse, will increase capacity to 100 percent and reopen many popular buildings with additional vendors, given the significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19. In accordance with the State’s evolving health guidelines, indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to allow attendees to be socially distanced within each building.



“The State Fair is New York’s signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better,” said Governor Cuomo. This a testament to our remarkable progress against Covid, making it possible for thousands more visitors from across the country and all over the world to enjoy the Fair’s unique attractions and experience the best of what New York has to offer. I congratulate New Yorkers for having made this possible, and I encourage everyone to make the trip to Central New York this summer and support our New York vendors as we continue to reopen our economy and bring back beloved big events across the state.”

In the 49 days since the Governor announced the return of the State Fair on April 26 at 50 percent capacity, the public health condition has dramatically improved with more New Yorkers vaccinated and far fewer new COVID-19 cases. New York now boasts a vaccination rate of 69.9 percent, and a positivity rate of .4 percent. “God bless the intelligence of New Yorkers,” said the governor, who stated that this unforseen progress has allowed for the State Fairgrounds to safely reopen many indoor buildings, admit more vendors , and increase the number of attendees while still adhering to the State’s health guidance.

Under the expanded State Fair model announced today, more New Yorkers will be able to enjoythe State’s best live music and entertainment, Midway amusement rides, agriculture education and awareness, as well as iconic culinary experiences including the Pizze Fritte, 25-cent New York milk, sausage sandwiches, and wine slushies. The Fair will run for 18 days, which is the longest duration ever for this annual event.