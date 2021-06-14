Fatal Car Flip on Route 59

UPDATE: Clarkstown Police have identified Michael Magee,25, as the sole victim of the accident. At this time, the C.P.D. have not definitely determined any contributing factors to the crash. “We are saddened to have to report on yet another deadly vehicle accident here in Rockland County, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Magee” read a statement shared by the Clarkstown P.D.

Original Story Below….

During the early hours of Sunday, June 13 the Clarkstown Police Department responded to reports of a car crash on Route 59 eastbound. At 3:45 AM the Clarkstown P.D. reported that a vehicle had seemingly fallen from the Route 304 overpass and crashed down, overturned, to the roadway below.

Police discovered an adult man trapped inside the vehicle, the sole victim of the accident, and declared the driver deceased at the scene of the crash. The Clarkstown Police have not released additional information, waiting to notify the victims next of kin before announcing their identity. All eastbound lanes on Rt 59(Nanuet) from Rt 304 northbound ramp to Smith St, were temporarily closed for police investigation.

Anyone who may have information relating to this accident is asked to please contact the Clarkstown Police Department at (845)639-5800 or submit an ANONYMOUS TIP via the “Rockland CO DA” TIP411 app (available in the App store or Google Play).