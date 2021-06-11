Blackjack is one of the most famous games in the casino. Common in both online and land-based gambling venues, the popular Twenty-One is easily accessible.

The short answer to the question, “Why is blackjack so popular” is because it’s simple and fun. As for the longer answer, we will display it in the following article about the popular casino game.

Here are the five reasons why blackjack is so popular.

1. Low House Edge

The first reason why blackjack is so fun is the low house advance – often below 1%. In other words, you as the player have a phenomenal 99%+ return provided a good blackjack strategy. But overall, the average house edge is around 0.5%.

The perfect basic strategy is the best way to win at blackjack. In fact, there are charts available online for you to learn and use. As long s you stick to the basic strategy, you should be benefiting from the low house edge in blackjack. In short, the smartest way to play this French card game is to listen to the masters who came up with the best blackjack strategy.

2. Easy to Learn

The rules of blackjack are straightforward – you get your cards and decide what happens next. You can either Hit or Stand, meaning ask for another card or keep your hand as it is. The universal rules also accept Split and even Double Down as options. Essentially, that is the point of blackjack. The ultimate goal is to get as close to 21 as possible without “busting”. To bust or go bust means to have a hand that exceeds 21.

While we maintain that blackjack is easy to learn, we must say that it can be hard to master. As an intrinsically game of skills, blackjack requires a bit of thinking to be really successful. Strategies such as advantage gambling and counting cards are popular terms in the industry. But if you are just getting started, we would recommend learning the basics first and nailing that perfect strategy.

3. Huge Payouts

Standard blackjack has a 3:2 payout, which is always displayed on the table. This is a great return on its own, but what makes it special is that the player wins regardless of what else is going on at the table. Let us explain.

In other card games, such as poker, each participant’s fate depends on the other players. In contrast, hitting a natural in blackjack (i.e. 21) results in an automatic win. In layman’s terms, if the sum of the cards in your hand is 21, you win.

Additionally, blackjack is fairly affordable, especially in online casinos. The minimum bet in online blackjack goes as low as €1, even in live blackjack variations. So, not only does this card game provide massive wins, but it is also wallet-friendly. As long as you gamble responsibly, your bankroll will be intact.

4. A Social Game

Blackjack arguably originates from 17th-century France, where they called it Vingt-Un. It was originally invented as a form of socialisation that brought people together. Boasting the same simple rules that it has today, the game became an instant hit. Now, centuries later, blackjack is just as popular.

In modern online casinos, live dealer blackjack is available, allowing you the ultimate comfort of gambling from home. Through the live chat facility, players may talk to each other, and even address the dealer. The real croupier sees your message on the screen in front of them and replies instantly.

5. Boosts Individualism

Finally, even though it is possible to make blackjack social, the game is in its essence quite individualistic. If we ignore the Majority Rules variant for a second, the game can be seen as a one-man show.

Each player at the table receives his or her own cards, creating a unique hand. Therefore, each punter has to make their own decision. You have your destiny in your hands when playing blackjack, which is why the game is so popular.