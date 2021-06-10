Nyack Resident to Compete in Tokyo Olympics

The Rockland Rowing Association recently announced that Charlotte Buck, of Nyack, was selected to the U.S. National Rowing Team. She will be competing in the women’s eight-person race in Tokyo.

Buck began rowing with the Rockland Rowing Association during her transition from Nyack High School to Columbia University. She went on to captain her team and continued coaching the sport in Rockland after graduating from Columbia.

Last year, Buck competed in virtual competitions and finished second to the women’s world record holder. She was then invited to U.S. training camps for the women’s team, and is now rowing in the seven-seat of the U.S. Women’s eight.

The Rockland Rowing Association is planning to host a viewing party at its new venue in Rockland Lake State Park. Buck’s parents will be in attendance. More information about the viewing party will be announced soon.