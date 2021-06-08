Have You Seen This Bear?

On Sunday, a large black bear was spotted roaming around the neighborhood of South Congers Avenue before returning to its habitat without incident. As these sightings become more likely during the warmer weather, the Clarkstown Police Department is encouraging residents to keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed at night, keep garbage, pet food and bird seed inside a shed, garage or house, and move grills indoors or away from their homes and clean them after each use. Following those precautions should discourage unwanted 500 pound guests.