Volkswagen Comes to Nanuet

With the virus quickly fading, it was masks off and smiles on as local officials and the Rockland Business Association welcomed a new car dealership to the Route 59 corridor. Clarkstown, the county seat, has a population of over 90,000 residents and sixty percent of commercial rateables within its borders. New business –as well as customers –are more than welcome after months of lockdowns and closings.

Volkswagen of Nanuet had its grand opening on Saturday morning, June 5. Supervisor George Hoehmann, RBA President Al Samuels and Assemblyman Michael Lawler were among the dignitaries who helped cut the ribbon on the new showroom and service department located at Route 59 and Hutton Avenue. “Route is known as the ‘car dealership’ corridor,” said Hoehmann, “and this is a most welcome addition for the many people who travel here from around the region to purchase a vehicle.” VW’s owner, Bob Erickson, said the $3 million project was beset by delays due to the 2020 Pandemic.

Food, music, face painting and an opportunity to see some vintage Beetles, along with 2021 models on the new dealership’s spacious showroom floor, created a welcoming atmosphere to those attending VW of Nanuet’s first official day of business.