Health Department Offering Free Rabies Shots For Cats, Dogs and Ferrets Today June 6

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert today announced that free rabies shots (vaccinations) are available for cats, dogs, and ferrets belonging to Rockland residents on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Robert Yeager Health Complex, 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona (In the parking lot in front of Building F). No appointment is needed. The shots are free; however, a $5 donation per animal will help defray the county’s costs.

In order to receive the shot, residents must download and print a Rabies Vaccination Release Form (which can be found on the county’s website) and bring the completed and signed form to the clinic. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all attendees must remain in their vehicle and limit the number of passengers in the vehicle. Face masks or cloth face coverings are required for everyone in the vehicle.

“Animal rabies continues to be a public health problem in Rockland County. We remind all residents to make sure that their animals are immunized against rabies and that the vaccinations are kept up to date,” said Dr. Ruppert.

To get their free rabies shot:

Your dog, cat, or ferret must be healthy.

Your pet must be older than three months.

Your dogs must be on a leash.

Your cats and ferrets must be on a leash or in a top-opening container.

New York State law requires that all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age. Owners can be fined up to $250 if they fail to get their pets vaccinated and keep them up-to-date. All animal bites and animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to The Rockland County Health Department at (845) 364-2656. After hours, callers should contact the sheriff at (845) 364-8600.

“No one wants their beloved pets to get sick with anything, especially if it’s preventable with vaccinations. Please take advantage of this opportunity to get your dog, cat or ferret vaccinated against rabies to protect them and the other members of your family from this disease,” said County Executive Day.

For more information on animal rabies or the rabies vaccine, call the Rockland County Department of Health at (845) 364-2656 or visit http://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/environmental-health/rabies/.