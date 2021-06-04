Senator Reichilin-Melnick Helps Pass New Protections for Sexual Assault Victims

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and the Senate Majority passed the Adult Survivors Act (S.66) to support survivors who have experienced sexual abuse, and hold those who committed these crimes accountable. The Adult Survivors Act will create a one-year look back window for survivors of sex crimes who were 18 years of age or older at the time these crimes were committed to bring a civil claim for damages due to that abuse.

In 2019, the Senate Democratic Majority passed the Child Victims Act which created a one-year look back window to those who were under the age of 18 when the crime was committed.

“Survivors of sexual assault can often take years to understand and process the traumatic events that they have endured,” said Reichlin-Melnick. ”Too often, the statute of limitations has passed for those brave survivors to speak out and seek justice, and they are left without recourse for justice. I am proud we have given these survivors a new opportunity to hold their attackers and abusers accountable for their actions. This is another step towards justice and accountability in New York State.”

The legislation advanced by the Senate Majority, Senate bill S.66 will create a one-year window for the revival of otherwise time-barred civil claims arising out of sexual offenses committed against people who were 18 or older at the time of the conduct. Those who have had justice denied them as a result of New York’s formerly insufficient statutes of limitations should be given the opportunity to seek civil redress against their abuser or their abuser’s enablers in a court of law.