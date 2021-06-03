Rockland County Corrections Officer Indicted on Additional Felony Charges

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced an additional felony indictment of a Rockland County Corrections Officer, which stems from a continuing investigation into criminal activity in the County Jail. A Rockland County Grand Jury handed down the charges late last week.

John Kezek, 35, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Florida, NY was indicted on Criminal Sexual Act 1st (B felony), Criminal Sexual Act 3rd (E felony) and Official Misconduct (A Misdemeanor). The charges were prompted by allegations made by a female victim who came into contact with Kezek while working in his official capacity.

“The latest indictments of Mr. Kezek reveal an evil course of conduct, leaving the victims to put their lives back together,” said Walsh. “My office will continue to pursue justice for the victims of sexual crimes.”

Last year, Kezek and another Rockland County Corrections Officer, Christopher Taggart, 39, of New City, were indicted on multiple charges of misconduct. Kezek was previously charged with 5 counts of Official Misconduct (misdemeanor), as he allegedly sexually harassed more than one female minority inmate.

Taggart was indicted on 21 counts of Official Misconduct and two counts of Promoting Prison Contraband (felony). He allegedly engaged in inappropriate relationships with female minority inmates.

The District Attorney’s Office is protecting the victims’ identity, and asks that anyone who may have witnessed these incidents to send an anonymous tip by either downloading the Rockland County CO DA Tip 411 app, or by contacting law enforcement. Informants can also text the keyword ROCKLANDCODA to 847411, along with their tip information.

“Rockland will not tolerate this horrific behavior,” said Walsh. “I would like to personally thank Rockland County Sheriff Lou Falco for his assistance in this investigation.”

Executive Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Devlin is prosecuting this case.