Last Call Pushed Back

Bar flies rejoice! As of Monday, May 31, bars and restaurants across the Empire State are allowed to return to their normal operating hours.

“Like every other milestone of our reopening, the end of curfew for indoor dining is the result of New Yorkers banding together, practicing safety precautions and getting vaccinated, so we can defeat the virus and work our way towards a new normal,” said Governor Cuomo when announcing the news.

As New York continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19 life in Rockland is gradually starting to resemble pre-pandemic days. On May 19 the state repealed the mandate requiring vaccinated residents to wear masks in public and throughout the month has announced record low rates of new infections and COVID-19 related hospitalizations. This welcome news has encouraged the state to allow movie theaters, gyms, and sports venues to also inch closer to normal operation. Gyms and fitness centers are currently permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity and remain open until 11 PM, while professional sports and entertainment venues can now admit 33 percent of their total possible occupancy.

“Our reopening approach has always been data-based and if we want to stay on our current trajectory, we need to remain vigilant across the board – especially when it comes to indoor activities. As always, we will continue to work with our local partners to make sure venues are following basic safety guidelines,” said Cuomo.