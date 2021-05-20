Wonder Girls Continue to Enrich Community

Two moms on a mission to create a better future for their daughters and their peers are happy to see the number of students participating in Wonder Girls ticking up. Natalie Maniscalco, who taught at Ramapo High School and Irene Zervoudis, who has a background in education, hope the movement they’ve started after Covid-19 shut the country down continues to grow in the Rockland/Bergen area.

The Wonder Girls’ team came to Rockland County Meals on Wheels on Thursday, May 13 to make cards for RCMOW’s Magnolia Program. They were welcomed by Meals on Wheels Director Sharon Martini, who gave the girls an overview of how the program serves the community.

“We created cards for seniors who are feeling lonely, are sick or in some cases, terminally ill. Our Wonder Girls wrote loving words of encouragement to brighten up their day. The girls also had an opportunity to learn about the amazing work that Meals on Wheels does for our seniors,” said Maniscalco.

The Wonder Girls program will debut in several Rockland and Bergen County schools starting in September, 2021 and is seeking women business owners to mentor the future businesswomen of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.wondergirlsusa.org