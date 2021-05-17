STONY POINT POLICE OFFICERS HONORED DURING NATIONAL POLICE WEEK

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt R/C/I) joined Stony Point Town Supervisor Jim Monaghan on Tuesday evening, May 11 to recognize three local heroes: Police Officers Vincent Agovino, John Ferrara and William Mari were feted for their heroic efforts in March when they ran into a burning house to save the lives of children who were inside. “Today and every day we should be thanking law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect our families and communities,” said Schmitt, adding the three officers “ are prime examples of what the badge stands for– honor. courage, sacrifice, and selfless service. These heroes were just doing their jobs, not looking for recognition, but they deserve this honor today. I am proud to officially recognize the heroes that live amongst us and thank them for their service.” (Officer Vincent Agovino was not present to receive his NYS Assembly Proclamation) .