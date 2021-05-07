Fatal Pile Up On Congers Road

Update: Clarkstown police have confirmed that the 16-year-old male who was transported to an area hospital following the incident has died from injuries sustained in the crash. A Go Fund Me organized to support the student’s family has already raised over $15,000 at the time of publication.

Police have also confirmed Emily Meryreles, the other teenager who was hospitalized after the accident, is in stable condition.



Both teens were passengers in a Mitsubishi Lancer, operated by Alan Mendoza, 18. Mendoza and his passengers all attended Clarkstown North High School. He has been charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and Driving While Intoxicated. All the charges are felonies. On Friday, Mendoza was arraigned by Judge Scott Ugell and transported to the county jail.

The principal of North High School, Harry Leonardatos, released a statement informing the community that the school has mobilized its Student Support Team to “help students and members of our school community who may have been impacted.”

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann also released a statement expressing “our deepest condolences to the families involved.” On behalf of the town government “I ask all Clarkstown residents to again demonstrate their compassion by supporting these families in practical ways and lift them up with your prayers in the coming difficult days,” added the Supervisor.



Original Story Below:

On May 6, 2021, at approximately 10:50pm, the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the area of 256 Congers Rd. in New City, after receiving reports of a three car accident. Arriving officers along with New City FD, New City Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics provided medical attention to the five persons. Two of the injured occupants remain hospitalized in serious condition at this time, both victims were traveling in the same vehicle.

All further information regarding the victims is being withheld at this at time of publication.

The Clarkstown Police has placed one of the drivers in custody, and charges are pending at this time. Congers Rd. was closed for several hours overnight, while the accident was being investigated by the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information is urged to call the Clarkstown Police Department at (845) 639-5800.