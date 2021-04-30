Scotland Hill Road Bridge Replacement Project Begins May 1: Crossing to be Closed to all Vehicular and Pedestrian Traffic

The New York State Thruway Authority has announced the temporary closure and start of construction on May 1 for the Scotland Hill Road overpass bridge replacement project in Rockland County. The replacement is part of the $30.8 million infrastructure improvement project to replace three bridges along the I-87 corridor in the lower Hudson Valley region.

Effective May 1, 2021, the Scotland Hill Road bridge (milepost 23.62) will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the duration of the project which is scheduled to be completed in the Fall 2021.

The College Road bridge is scheduled to close to vehicular traffic by the end of May.

The two bridges will be replaced with new structures including numerous upgrades to enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians. Safety improvements include increased vertical clearance to meet current standards, wider shoulders and approaches, and new sign structures. During construction on the College Road bridge, pedestrian traffic will be maintained utilizing a temporary pedestrian bridge.

The project also included the replacement of the Hungry Hollow Road bridge (milepost 24.62), which opened to traffic in November 2020.

Originally built in 1953, the Scotland Hill Road bridge is 14 feet 3 inches high. The College Road bridge was built in 1956 and is 14 feet 4 inches high. The replacement bridges will be raised to a standard height of 16 feet 6 inches.

“One of the most important elements of this project is the increased vertical clearance on the new bridges, which will help prevent future bridge strikes at these locations,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll. “Maintaining a safe, strong transportation system is a top priority, and this project will improve the safety and travel experience for motorists on the Thruway.”

More than 22,000 motorists collectively travel on the Hungry Hollow Road, Scotland Hill Road and College Road bridges every day.