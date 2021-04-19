Nanuet Metro-North Station to Receive New Platform Shelter and Customer Info Kiosks

The Nanuet train station is officially under renovation. On Monday, April 19, Metro-North Railroad began construction on a new platform shelter and a host of other improvements to the site which provided transportation for the more than 600 customers daily in 2019.

“Our attention always remains on our customers and our West of Hudson riders are certainly part of the commitment to invest in their needs,” said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi. “These station improvements would provide a more modernized, usable space that will thoroughly enhance the customer experience.”

Rinaldi’s reassurance and reinvestment are no doubt welcome news to commuters who mere months ago were faced with the possible elimination of west of the Hudson train service due to proposed MTA budget cuts. Thanks to a new round of federal stimulus, the MTA has been able to maintain the line that so many Rocklanders depend on and even make some modest improvements.

The new shelter will include benches with USB connections, a wooden ceiling, heating, and a clear glass enclosure. The shelter will also be accessible to wheelchair users in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. During construction, crews will install a temporary shelter for customer use. Metro North will also install new speakers in the shelter as well as a security camera.

“I’m delighted to see that Metro-North is in”vesting in West-of-Hudson infrastructure,” said MTA Board Member Frank Borelli Jr. “I believe any and all station improvements – both to the physical station itself and also to displays of real-time train information – will be greatly appreciated by Rockland County commuters.”

Both the station shelter work and the real time information upgrades and are funded through the MTA’s capital program. The shelter work is being performed by Pleasant Contracting Corp., a Staten Island-based contracting company that participates in the MTA’s Small Business Mentoring Program.

As part of the customer service initiative, crews will install a kiosk showing real-time train departure information, and Help Points – sleek metal enclosures that contain an emergency call box with a direct line to MTA Police Department (MTAPD) and topped with a high intensity LED beacon that provides high visibility and to deter potential crime.