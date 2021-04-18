How to Ensure That Lockdown Does Not Stop You Doing the Things You Enjoy

Being under lockdown conditions due to the pandemic can have quite the impact on your mental health as you likely are not able to do as many of the things you love doing, leaving you unsure of how to unwind. Being unable to see friends or family, for example, might mean that you cannot easily conduct those social situations that you have become accustomed to and therefore your weekends begin to look empty and devoid of opportunity. This does not have to be the case, however, and by broadening your horizons you could find a way to breathe new life into your free time.

Just because what you would have done for fun before is temporarily on hold, that does not mean you do not have options. If you are someone who does not often spend time in their own company, this is also a chance for you to gain some experience in learning how to enjoy such time, which can be a valuable skill going forward.

Finding Alternatives to Your Usual Activities

The biggest adjustment is simply having to find new things to fill your time. If you are lucky, there will already be things that you had on the back-burner that you had been meaning to get back to, maybe a new hobby or project that you had been putting off. Alternatively, it simply means finding a different way of going about what you would want to do anyway, much like the previous suggestion of an alternative virtual gathering.

Establish a Time to Hang Out Virtually

As human beings socializing is incredibly important in how we live our lives, though obviously this means different things to different people. If you are one of the many people who have found that they are cut off from their friends or family during the course of the pandemic, it is important that you try and find a way to still enjoy their company. Over the course of the pandemic, people have gotten creative with how exactly to go about this and as a result you now have a myriad of options to choose from.

For example, one way that quickly became a staple of lockdown is to set up a conference call style situation so that you can interact freely with the people of your choosing in your own living room, giving the gathering a small semblance of normality. While you will likely notice that some aspects of the gathering will be lacking compared to a physical equivalent, that simply means you will have to adapt it accordingly – perhaps by introducing an activity to bind people together instead of allowing the cracks to show.