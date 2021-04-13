Covid-19 Vaccine Appointments Available Wednesday and Thursday at the Health Department

The Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH) has announced that first dose appointments are available for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, and Thursday, April 15, 2021. If you are 18 and older and live, work or attend school in New York State, visit COVID-19 webpage (http://rcklnd.us/ covid19) to schedule your appointment.

Eligible residents that do not have access to a computer or need assistance in scheduling their appointment are encouraged to call the Rockland County COVID Call Center at 845-238-1956 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday (except holidays).

In order to complete this vaccination series, you must be available to return for your 2nd immunization on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, or Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Individuals being vaccinated must provide proof of eligibility. Check the NYS vaccine instructions for acceptable forms of proof of eligibility. If you have health insurance, please bring your benefit card with you. The vaccine is free; however, the health department can collect an administrative fee from insurance plans. Please note that this immunization requires 2 doses given 28 days apart.

“The Moderna Vaccine uses MRNA technology which continues to prove to be safe and effective. This vaccine is an important public health tool to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19 and may also help those around you,” said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

Rockland residents aged 60 or older are advised to sign up for the Senior COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist by calling the Rockland County Office for the Aging at 845-364-2110, Monday through Friday (except holidays), 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Spanish and Creole speakers are available. In addition, residents can sign up online at http://rcklnd.us/c19- waitlist.