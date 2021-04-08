Advocates Stumped: Town Opens Criminal Investigation

As stones are being unturned and members of the community are demanding action, the Town of Clarkstown is now under immense pressure to investigate and resolve allegations of illegal town property use on Old Stone Road in Valley Cottage. Local activists are accusing a homeowner of adding an illegal second level to their house, building a large gate outside their property line, and demolishing approximately 100 trees owned by the town. “The Town is extremely disturbed by the allegation of destruction of trees on Town property as well as the other alleged violations that have occurred at 20 Old Stone Road,” read an exclusive statement from the Town Supervisor’s Office. “Upon learning of the allegations the Town of Clarkstown immediately took all actions possible within our authority.” Marvin Baum, a resident and creator of the “Save West Hook Mountain!” Facebook group, was one of the multiple concerned residents that alerted the town of the illegal construction. At a town hall meeting on March 23, Baum called for a public hearing, after advocating for months that the issues be resolved. Baum said he initially reached out to Supervisor George Hoehmann on October 7 to report the cut-down trees and the property owner’s illegal second-floor home addition. The activist was also incensed that a public hiking trail adjacent to the home had been littered with signs that advised “keep out, private property.”

According to the Town of Clarkstown Supervisor’s Office, Dennis Letson, town engineer, issued a violation and stop work order on Nov. 16, 2020. “Since the issuance of the violation and stop work order, no work has been done at the property,” read the office’s statement. In a public facebook post, Councilman Michael Graziano denied that he and the town did not respond to the concerns. “This resident is alleging that I, along with the Town of Clarkstown, have not taken any action to address the matter,” said Graziano. “This could not be further from the truth.” Graziano said that when he and a town representative inspected the property, “we were shown a large area cleared of trees that appeared to have been cut quite some time ago. The concerned resident asserted that this clearing was all on town property, had been forested as recently as February, and wanted the homeowner charged criminally for removing the trees,” wrote Graziano. According to the Town Supervisor’s Office, Clarkstown has opened a criminal investigation regarding the allegation of illegal tree removal, but cannot comment on the investigation at this time.