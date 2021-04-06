Shots On the House: All New Yorkers Over 16 Now Eligible For Vaccination

As of today, April 6, every adult resident of the Empire State is now welcome to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccination. In conjunction with the new eligibility, Governor Cuomo today has announced the start of the statewide “Vaccinate NY” ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated. The ads will run across television, radio, online and print statewide.

“Now that all New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine, it is critical that no one is left behind in our efforts to get New York vaccinated,” said Cuomo. “For over a year, New Yorkers have sacrificed and dedicated themselves to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter and I encourage all New Yorkers to do the right thing and protect themselves and their communities by getting their vaccine.”

Unfortunately, New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment. At the time of publication people 16 and 17 years of age can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.