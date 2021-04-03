Rockland Hero Laid To Rest: Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd Memorialized at Boulder Stadium

Jared Lloyd will be missed. A father of two young boys, a loving son, and a hero to Rockland County, Lloyd was a man deeply invested in his community. He was laid to rest this afternoon after hundreds of first responders packed the Palisades Credit Union Park to honor their fallen comrade.

Lloyd, 35 years old, had served his community as a member of the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years before he and his brother firefighters were called to the Evergreen Court Home For Adults in the early hours of Tuesday morning March 23. Lloyd and his company heroically evacuated 112 elderly and disabled residents from one of the worst fire’s the village had ever seen.

Lloyd lost contact with the rest of his crew shortly before the building collapsed, he was responding to a call for help from the third floor of the facility.

“Jared wasn’t just a firefighter” said Chris Kear, Rockland’s Director of Fire and Emergency Services, while eulogizing his fallen friend, “he was family.” Kear described Lloyd as a caring and driven man dedicated to his work and his community. An avid Mets fan, and outgoing friend, it was said that his smile could light up an entire room.

“Jared didn’t just become a hero overnight” said Eric Cich,a fellow member of Colombian Engine Company No 1. and the godfather of Lloyd’s youngest child, “he become more than most as soon as that application slide across our presidents desk in 2005.” Cich’s voice cracked as he recounted the years he and his friend spent rising through the ranks of the department together and vowed to continue Lloyd’s legacy of dedicated service.

In a written statement shared by Kear, Llyod’s mother Sabrail Davenport told reporters that her son “always loved putting his life before others. He had a passion for service since high-school and he was very proud to be part of Columbia Engine Company No 1, which became a second family. Jared always persevered because this was his calling. Jared will always be my hero and his legacy will live on in my heart.” wrote Davenport.

The grieving mother thanked all the first responders who had come to memorialize her son and gave special thanks to Jared’s chief Chief Ken Conjura “for going above and beyond in this difficult time.”

Jared is survived by his young sons Logan Joseph and Darius James.

The cause of the fire at Evergreen Court is currently under criminal investigation.