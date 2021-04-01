Better Last Than Not At All: NYS DOH Opens Covid-19 Vaccination Center in Rockland Community College

U.S. Congressman Mondaire Jones (D) , joined by several elected officials from Rockland, on Friday, April 1, welcomed the New York State Department of Health’s new Covid-19 Vaccination Center at The Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at Rockland Community College.

Rockland was and remains one of the worst hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic, but the last to receive a NYS DOH facility open for residents in the mid-Hudson.

“This is no April Fool’s joke,” said County Executive Ed Day, as he thanked his colleagues for helping to get the sit opened for residents who’ve had to travel outside the county to get a vaccination.

Jones was joined by NYS Senator James Skoufis (D), NYS Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski (D), Vice-Chair of the Rockland County Legislature Annie Paul and Dr. Michael Baston, President of RCC. All welcomed the long overdue vaccination site in the county that saw one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus in 2020—and numbers are creeping back up again, though nothing compared to what Rocklanders experienced last April.

“Some areas of the county have less than a four percent vaccination rate. This is a game changer and it’s been a true partnership between state and county,” said Day. He also said Hi-Tor buses will be bringing all residents at no charge to the site. Day acknowledged the challenge of building its transportation infrastructure but said no one will have to travel outside the county to get the vaccine now that RCC is open and available.

Skoufis and Zebrowski hurried back to Albany, where the 2021-22 budget must be ready by Monday, April 5. “Out of the ten bills before us, we have only signed off on one,” said Skoufis. “Raising taxes on those who earn more than one million dollars is one of the issues we’re tackling.”