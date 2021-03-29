Shooting in Spring Valley

Last Friday afternoon the Spring Valley Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 34 Monsey Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed both of them to Westchester Medical Center.
Shortly after arrival, one of the victims, a 17-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries. The other victim remains in critical condition.
The SVPD is asking for the public’s assistance, if you have any information regarding the shooting, please email them at TIPS@VILLAGESPRINGVALLEY.ORG or call the department at 845-356-7400.