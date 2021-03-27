Poll Results: Readers in Favor of Renaming Cuomo Bridge

Frankly, we weren’t that surprised. After a week of polling, the readers of the Rockland County Times have made it abundantly clear that they want the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to be changed back to the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Only 3.8 percent of our 1,137 participants disagreed.

In light of the Governor’s recent controversies, New York State Assemblyman Mike Lawler has introduced a bill that would rename the Cuomo Bridge in honor of its predecessor, and his efforts are just the latest in a line of petitions and public outcries against the name of the span. With 96.2 percent of surveyors calling for a name change, we think he may be on to something.