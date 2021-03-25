Community Supports Family of Fallen Firefighter Jared Lloyd

By on Comments

Photo obtained from Facebook

Jared Lloyd’s son turned six yesterday. Hundreds of first responders from Rockland County, Orange County, and New Jersey drove by his house to wish him a happy birthday. Lloyd died Tuesday morning as he helped save over 100 lives in a major fire at the Evergreen Adult Home in Spring Valley. 

Over 150 pieces of first responder apparatus gathered for the 40-minute-long parade. 

The New York Mets also offered condolences to Lloyd’s family in a statement on Twitter Thursday morning. The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #Mets fan and hero, Jared Lloyd. Jared, a volunteer firefighter, was killed while rescuing elderly residents from a nursing home. We salute his bravery and sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

An online fundraiser has been set up for Lloyd’s two sons. Over $305,000 was raised as of Thursday morning. 

Donations can be made at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighter-jared-lloyd-fundraiser?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2O3DuOMHSn14xr6n7dRozJYy15fh673e3KF5zxesainr8EmM7qiQgyZ4w 

  , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Community Supports Family of Fallen Firefighter Jared Lloyd added by on
View all posts by Jennifer Korn, Digital Editor →