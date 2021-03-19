Sunshine Homecare Plans New Adult Day Program in New City

When Francis Clement was growing up in his native India, it took him several hours, by bus and on foot, to get to a public library. His goal was to emigrate to the United States, “where there are so many libraries and so many opportunities for education, it is mind-boggling,” said Clement. “America is truly blessed to have so many opportunities available at its fingertips.”

Today, Sunshine Homecare in New City, the company Clement and wife, Biju Francis, RN, started in their home 15 years ago, has now grown to five locations in Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, the Bronx and Bergen Counties. The couple just announced the purchase of 87 Maple Avenue in New City, where they plan to open an adult social day center. Since its inception in 2006, Sunshine Homecare has grown to nearly 500 employees, including their field staff of 300 HNAs and PCAs who care for clients who range in age from newborn to The Greatest Generation.

The 3,500 square-foot building is being retrofitted to accommodate people with traumatic brain injury (TBI) who will have a safe, secure and welcoming place to attend programs—or perhaps just gather to play cards. “This service is much needed in our area,” said Clement. “And we will have trained staff to help our clients arrange for their medical appointments and transportation as well. Included in the major renovation being done to the new location, Sunshine Homecare will also offer a handicapped shower area and assistance for clients who need help with bathing and grooming.” Sunshine Homecare’s CEO expects to spend another $500,000 in renovations on its new Day Program center.

“It is difficult for families to find a secure and structured care for loved ones struggling with TBI and its related issues,” said Biju Francis, who gave The Rockland County Times a tour of Sunshine Homecare’s corporate offices at 10 Schriever Lane in New City. “We have a small day program here in our building; our new location on Maple Avenue will allow us to better serve our clients and to include more people into the program. Clients will be able to socialize…they can relax, watch a movie or play a game,” added Clement. “We will have case managers on site to help them manage doctors’ appointments and medications. This has been a very trying year for everyone, but for those affected with TBI and cognitive issues and their families, it has been especially challenging. This expanded Adult Day Program will be a great benefit to the community at large.”