Rockland Market Open for Business

Jasmine Perez has spent her whole life working in the grocery business. “My dad has had a store ever since I was a little girl, it’s all I’ve ever known” said Perez owner of The Market of Rockland. Located in West Haverstraw, their new store is just the latest in a line of business the family has run in the years they have spent selling produce. The secret to their successes? Teamwork.

“My dad has kind of an old school mentality,” said Perez, “he needs someone like me to help with the marketing.” Perez, whose brothers work in wholesale and help supply the family business, spent a decade doing marketing work for many grocery outlets before opening up this new venture with her father. “I’m only 30 but when I talk about my experience I feel like an old lady” she confessed.

“I want to please everyone” said Perez aims to make her business a more responsive and accommodating store than most, “we want to be the grocery store for everyone.”

Perez and her father pride themselves on the selection they’re able to provide and are happy to speak with customers about what else they can add. The Rockland Market imports much of their produce and can offer authentic flavors from around the globe.

“As stressed as I am I’m really excited” admitted Perez, who is ecstatic to bring her passion for food to the county. The Market of Rockland had their grand opening last Saturday and are ready to share their extensive selection with the community.