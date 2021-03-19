POLL: Cuomo No Mo? Are you in Favor of Renaming the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge? 

We here at the Rockland County Times have never been bashful about our feelings regarding the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. In fact, when our previous editor was first informed that Governor Cuomo intended to name the replacement for the Tappan Zee Bridge after his father, he vowed, on the front page of the paper, to never refer to the span by that name in print or in person. And while we may have relaxed that policy, our feelings on the matter remain unchanged. But we are curious if the community at large shares our sentiment.

In light of the Governor’s recent controversies, New York State Assemblyman Mike Lawler has introduced a bill that would rename the Cuomo Bridge in honor of its predecessor, and his efforts are just the latest in a line of petitions and public outcries against the name of the span. But do those efforts truly reflect how the community that so depends on the bridge feel about what it’s called? Take our poll and let us know!