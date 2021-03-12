RCT Digital Editor Jennifer Korn to Appear in “America’s Most Wanted” Premiere: Stony Point Fugitive Eugene Palmer to be Featured

The national crime show that helped capture more than 1,186 criminals will be returning to FOX on March 15. The first episode will feature Eugene Palmer, a fugitive from Stony Point. Palmer is on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List and has not been seen since he murdered his daughter-in-law Tammy Palmer in 2012.

Jennifer Korn, Rockland County Times Digital Editor, was interviewed for the show and will appear in the March 15 episode.

“Sometimes all it takes to solve a cold case is awareness, and ‘America’s Most Wanted’ has shown in the past that we can catch fugitives by giving them unwanted exposure,” said Korn. “I am thrilled to be part of a project that could potentially bring long awaited closure to our community.”

“America’s Most Wanted” was originally hosted by John Walsh and ended in 2012. Investigative journalist Elizabeth Vargas will host the revival.