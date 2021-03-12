3 Real Estate Investment Myths

The idea of investing in real estate is something that many people like the sound of. We’ve been told for decades that property is a wise investment, and in many cases, it really can be. However, if you’re not sure whether or not to invest in real estate, the problem, the reason that you’re hesitating, might be the myths that have grown up around this sector. These myths can be very confusing, and it’s hard to understand which ones to put any faith in and which to ignore completely.

Before you commit to buying any property, make sure you understand exactly what you are doing. As we’ve said, real estate can be an excellent investment, but there are some important details to think of, and looking more closely into the various myths surrounding the sector is a good start.

Buying Abroad is a Bad Idea

The first myth to think about is the idea that buying abroad is always a bad idea. This is not the case; in fact, buying in an up-and-coming country that is seeing an increase in tourists and that will therefore enable you to buy at a good price and rent the property out to vacationers is a great idea. One such country is Uganda. Of course, having an expert on hand is crucial if you’re buying in a different country; the professionals at the Uganda Property Centre, for example, will know how to find the right property for you and complete the sale.

The prevailing myth that buying abroad is a bad idea might push people to buy in their own country instead, and although there is nothing wrong with that, it could be a bigger financial commitment and riskier. If you want to buy abroad and it makes sense, do so, but ensure you have a guide to assist you through the legal processes.

Real Estate Will Always Gain Value

Perhaps the biggest myth of all is that real estate will always gain value. Although over time – a period of decades, not years, and certainly not months – a price increase can almost be guaranteed, nothing else is promised when you buy property. You might purchase a beautiful house only to find that a month later, the economy crashes and your property is worth much less than you bought it for. Anything can happen, and although people will try to predict these problems, they can sometimes come as a surprise to those who aren’t in the know.

Therefore, if you are buying property, it should always be considered a long-term investment. Buy it and keep it for 20, 30, 40, or more years, and you will make money. Try to sell it after a year or so, and you may even lose some money.

Buying is Better Than Renting

There is definitely a status element connected to owning property. Although in some cultures buying a property is a rare thing, and most people will quite happily rent their entire lives, in some cultures, it is owning a property that is considered the ‘right’ thing to do. This can push some people into making a big purchasing decision and spending a lot of money, as well as borrowing a lot more, when it would be better for them to continue to rent somewhere instead.