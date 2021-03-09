Carjackers Caught: Man and Woman Arrested for Assault in New City

A 27-year-old Spring Valley man and a 26-year-old New City woman have been charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking and carjacking stemming from their participation in a brutal beating and robbery of a man in New City.

It is alleged that on Feb 28, Dwayne Hicks lured a man to a New City residence and once there, Tnaiya Williams and several others viciously attacked the victim, forced him to strip naked, stole his personal belongings, including keys to his car, and then beat him with a baseball bat, belts, and their hands, and repeatedly slashed and stabbed him with a large knife.

The victim ultimately fled, after being left, naked and covered in blood, in a pile of snow, and some of the assailants drove off in his car.

Hicks and Williams were each charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and one count of carjacking, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The investigation and arrests were made by the FBI and its Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the Clarkstown Police and the Rockland County District attorney’s Office.