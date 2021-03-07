What Breed of Dog Should You Get if You Live in Texas?

For many people, making the choice of which breed of dog to get for a new pet can be based on looks and personality alone. However, it’s important think about the climate you live in and your lifestyle in order to find the most suitable breed. When it comes to living in Texas, you can run into extremely hot summers, which means if you’re planning on finding the ideal breed you can take for long walks in the sunshine, it’s best to prepare yourself for those breeds which can cope well in very hot weather.

Questions to Ask Yourself First

Before you research any breeds specifically, it’s a good idea to first think about your own lifestyle and what you can cope with when it comes to keeping a dog. You may not be strong enough to handle large breeds, you may not have the time to cope with breeds that need a lot of exercise, or perhaps alternatively, you’re looking for a breed that will get you out of the house as much as possible.

It’s therefore a good idea to first explore the following questions:

What’s your budget? Are you looking to buy a pedigree breed or to adopt a dog? Either way, plan your budget for your dog purchase in order to establish what you can afford. Be aware that your budget should also include the ongoing care costs for a particular breed.

What’s your daily routine? Will the dog be alone while you’re at work? Can you accommodate your lifestyle for dog walking and care?

What size would be best for you? In terms of strength, what can you comfortably manage? Even large breeds which are trained not to pull on the lead, can require a lot of physical effort.

What kind of care and maintenance are you willing to endure? Some breeds don’t shed any hair at all, while others may shed a considerable amount.

What Breed of Dog Should You Get?

Here are some of the best breeds to consider for the Texas terrain:

Great Dane

If you’re a fan of extremely large breeds, you’ve probably already considered the Great Dane. You might have originally thought that this breed would struggle in hot weather due its size, but actually the opposite is true. Great Danes fare well in the heat, and they actually prefer warmer temperatures. They’ll also love it if you have outside space where they can lounge in the sun.

That makes the Great Dane a great breed if you’re looking for a larger dog that can handle the heat. Due to a Great Dane’s size, it’s important to keep on top of their health and check-ups, however. Be sure to find an affordable local vets in Allen TX or other cities.

American Water Spaniel

Spaniels are great breeds if you want a medium-sized dog. They love the hot months and warmer climates. It’s important to note that this breed is a very active one, however, so be sure that you enjoy long walks and can still handle outdoor exercise in the highest temperatures.

American Foxhound

Alternatively, this breed is perfect if you’re looking to avoid the hottest parts of the day and prefer to have a dog that wants to stick to the shade, too. American foxhounds are a manageable size, and their short hair helps them to keep cool in hotter temperatures. It’s also a great breed if you have a family.