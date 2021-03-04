NOTICE OF WORKSHOP MEETING

TOWN OF STONY POINT PLANNING BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Stony Point, New York, will hold a Workshop Meeting on March 15, 2021, commencing at 6:30 P.M. to review and consider the site plan application for the Eagle Bay Mixed Use, Site Plan-Conditional Use application. The lands affected by this application are located on the north end of Hudson Drive 600 north of Tomkins Avenue in the Town of Stony Point and shown generally on the tax map as Section 15.04, Block 6, Lots 3, 4 & 6. The Workshop Meeting shall be conducted via video/tele-conference and so there will be no physical meeting location in order to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the general public and Town residents.

Topic: SP Planning Bd Workshop Meeting (Special)

Time: March 15, 2021 at 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Mar 15, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Stony Point PB Eagle Bay Workshop meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89436974460?pwd=UDBuY0Vva0VnY1J4QldmZUVmdzR6QT09

Passcode: 3152021

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +16468769923,,89436974460#,,,,*3152021# or +13017158592,,89436974460#,,,,*3152021#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 894 3697 4460

Passcode: 3152021

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcP0pgQPX2

BY ORDER OF THE PLANNING BOARD OF

THE TOWN OF STONY POINT, NEW YORK

Thomas Gubitosa, Chairman of the Planning Board