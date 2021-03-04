Notice

NOTICE OF WORKSHOP MEETING
TOWN OF STONY POINT PLANNING BOARD

            PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Stony Point, New York, will hold a Workshop Meeting on March 15, 2021, commencing at 6:30 P.M. to review and consider the site plan application for the Eagle Bay Mixed Use, Site Plan-Conditional Use application.  The lands affected by this application are located on the north end of Hudson Drive 600 north of Tomkins Avenue in the Town of Stony Point and shown generally on the tax map as Section 15.04, Block 6, Lots 3, 4 & 6. The Workshop Meeting shall be conducted via video/tele-conference and so there will be no physical meeting location in order to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the general public and Town residents.

Topic: SP Planning Bd Workshop Meeting (Special)
Time: March 15, 2021 at  06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Mar 15, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Stony Point PB Eagle Bay Workshop meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89436974460?pwd=UDBuY0Vva0VnY1J4QldmZUVmdzR6QT09
Passcode: 3152021
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +16468769923,,89436974460#,,,,*3152021#  or +13017158592,,89436974460#,,,,*3152021#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 646 876 9923  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 408 638 0968  or +1 669 900 6833
Webinar ID: 894 3697 4460
Passcode: 3152021
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcP0pgQPX2

BY ORDER OF THE PLANNING BOARD OF

THE TOWN OF STONY POINT, NEW YORK

                                                            Thomas Gubitosa, Chairman of the Planning Board

