Crushing Covid-19: Infections Down and Vaccinations on the Rise in NY

New York is continuing to see a decline in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The statewide positivity rate has remained steady at 4.53 percent.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that over 15 percent of New Yorkers have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The state expects to receive 164,800 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“With the New York State Vaccine Taskforce unanimously recommending the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we are one more step closer toward eradicating COVID from every corner of our state,” said Cuomo. “I’m confident that we will continue to see increases to our weekly allocation and in turn get even more shots in arms quickly and fairly, but it will take time.

The added Johnson & Johnson doses will supplement New York State’s expected Week 12 supply of 422,780 first doses and 290,500 second doses from Pfizer and Moderna, for a total of about 878,080 doses. This will be the state’s highest weekly vaccine allocation.