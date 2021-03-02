Tacos Take All: NY’s New Top Comfort  Food

According to research from Top Data, a global marketing agency made up of over a dozen firms, American taco consumption has skyrocketed in the wake of Covid-19. The agency has conducted a study that found U.S. residents have upped their taco intake by a remarkable 12.8 percent since the beginning of the pandemic.

Top Data has crowned Taco Bell as New York’s favorite taco restaurant and further announced that one in five Americans eat on average at least one taco per day, which is especially impressive considering that 23 percent of the population apparently do not eat tacos at all.

Top data used a combination of GPS tracking data at the largest taco restaurant chains and a survey of 1,000 Americans to conduct the study